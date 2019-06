MMG Promotions is organising a pasta buffet night on Wednesday at Żabbar.

The aim behind the activity is to establish a national record of the largest group of people eating pasta together, a national record which will be endorsed by The Malta Records.

The price includes the pasta buffet, a drink and dessert.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/mmgpromotionszabbar or call 7923 0292.

The pasta night kicks off at 8pm.