Mosaic exhibition by Raymond Aquilina and Flavia Marmarà

Raymond Aquilina and Flavia Marmarà are two of a few artists specializing in mosaics.

Raymond hails from Rabat and now lives in St Paul’s Bay. As a child growing up in Rabat, his fascination with the craft manifested itself in many a visit to the Roman Villa to sneak a peek at the magnificent work that sparked his imagination and inspired admiration at the skill and hard work required to create such a rich legacy.

Flavia has been drawn to the Arts since her childhood, encouraged by the frequent sight of her mother, practising her painting - a cherished memory of the earlier family days. She attended Art classes from a young age, absorbing the skills and nurturing her artistic spirit until work pressures demanded that she puts aside her art for a while.

The artist’s passion for creating mosaics took root about twenty-two years ago, after they signed up for a winter course at Mcast and instantly fell in love with the subject.

A brief but intense training experience at Luciana Notturni School of Mosaic in Ravenna Italy furthered their skill in the field and fuelled their artistic energy which led them to their first joint exhibition. A common passion for this art and the artists' diverse character provoked them to scrutinise each other’s work primarily to continuously improve and perfect their work. This desire for perfection may be attested by the detail employed in each piece they create.

Their second joined exhibition “Of Land and Sea” is a vibrant celebration of colour and invites visitors to discover the beauty of broken pieces meaningfully assembled like tiny brushstrokes on a canvas. The artists draw inspiration from landscapes and the sea that surrounds them, other art forms, nature and found objects and use a range of media such as marble, porcelain and glass to create their original pieces.

Through this exhibition, visitors are invited to experience the beauty of these artists' work and to appreciate the dedication and long hours necessary to produce each piece.

According to the artists, mosaic is a metamorphosis of broken pieces into a thing of beauty, which fulfils a burning desire to be creative, releases the mind from the dullness of daily routine and transports them to a mythical world that absorbs them completely.

The exhibition will be held at Ir-Razzett tal-Markiz in Mosta between Thursday June 6 and Saturday June 22, 2019.