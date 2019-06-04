Watch live - Trump, Theresa May to address press conference

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May are to address a joint press conference in Downing Street.

Tuesday is the second day of Trump's state visit to Britain. Monday was mostly devoted to ceremonial, while Tuesday featured talks with political leaders - including a 30-minute phone call between Trump and former British foreign secretary Boris Johnson. Trump has said Johnson will make an excellent prime minister.

The political talks focused on Brexit and the UK's desire for a quick trade agreement with the US.

Theresa May is due to step down later this week, triggering a leadership contest within her Conservative Party.

The press conference will start shortly.