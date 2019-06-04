 Police investigating mystery shooting of German politician
Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 10:07 by AFP

Death was originally thought to be suicide

Barrier tape with the inscription "Police Barrier" can be seen in front of the house of the late Kassel District President Walter Lübcke (CDU).

A criminal inquiry has been launched in Germany after the death of a politician – originally thought to have been suicide – was ruled to have been a murder.

Walter Lübcke, 65, was the head of the regional council in the city of Kassel. His body was found on Sunday morning outside his house in Istha, with a bullet hole indicating that he had been shot in the head.

Prosecutors say that they have no motive but have confirmed that the shots were fired by a short-range weapon.

Lübcke was a leading member of the ruling centre-right CDU and had been active for over a decade.

He came into the limelight in 2015 when he said he was in favour of housing refugees, at a time when large numbers of asylum seekers were coming into Germany from war-torn Syria.

