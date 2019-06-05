Free milk and a contradictory message for schoolchildren - Isaac Sam Camilleri

Milk and fruit... but what about plastics? Photo: Shutterstock

Last year, a new EU-subsidised scheme was introduced in local schools to distribute small cartons of milk and containers of fresh fruit and vegetables to all early school students in Malta, once a week.

There was one big problem, however. The scheme involved the use of thousands of single-use straws and plastic containers every week.

Isaac Sam Camilleri.

The administration and eco-school committee at St Albert the Great College in Valletta showed great concern about the environmental impact of this initiative. After consideration, it withdrew from the scheme.

Headmaster Mario Mallia said the school was forced to withdraw from the scheme because it believes in teaching students to care for the environment.

Mr Mallia said the school had contacted the agency involved (Agriculture and Rural Payments Agency, ARPA) to suggest how the scheme could be more environmental-friendly. For example, the school suggested that the milk be delivered to the schools in one-litre cartons. The students would be asked to bring their own re-usable cups for distribution.

ARPA said that they have considered the school’s suggestion, and that they would opt for biodegradable straws and containers made of recyclable material. The school is of the opinion that these changes are still not environmentally sensitive enough. This is because the school’s main priority is to reduce waste rather than consuming materials that will eventually be recycled.

Mr Mallia uploaded a Facebook post on the school’s page last January explaining why the school opted out of the scheme. The post received a good response, with several people commenting that they agreed with the school’s position. Some even wished that other schools would take the same stand and make pressure on the agencies involved so the current problem can be solved.

A representative for Malta Dairy Products Ltd., the company responsible for the production and packaging of the milk distributed by the scheme, said they do not have any control on the matter because they are just following the government tender.

Single use plastic is a global problem and there are many efforts, international as well as in Malta, to reduce plastic cutlery, shopping bags and water bottles. This milk scheme is sending mixed messages. Stands like that taken by St Albert college encourage younger generations to try and avoid all single-use plastic. If the students learn this lesson, they will pass it on to their parents and others. If everyone does their part, we will change the future for the better.

Isaac is a 15-year-old who goes to school at Saint Albert The Great College, where he forms part of an eco-school committee.



This is a Times of Malta online opinion piece.