Tower Bridge shut down by sunbather on support beams

London's Tower Bridge was closed off for hours on Saturday after a man decided its tall support beams were perfect for a spot of sunbathing.

The man stripped down to black shorts and climbed the support beam without any safety equipment before laying down and soaking up the sun. Police were forced to close off the area as the man stayed on the bridge for an hour, before jumping into the Thames below. He was recovered by police unharmed.

A City of London police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 1.56pm on Saturday, June 1, to reports of a man who had climbed the blue bridge support of Tower Bridge.

"An hour or so later he jumped into the water and was retrieved by the Marine Support Unit. He was conscious and breathing when he was recovered and only suffered a minor injury."

Police said the man was not arrested.