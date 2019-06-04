Two men charged over fight in Gozo which led to one being stabbed

Two men from Ghana were charged on Tuesday with injuring each other.

The police said that a 37-year-old man had stabbed a 33-year-old injuring him slightly. The victim, in the meantime, was charged with seriously injuring his attacker.

Both men pleaded not guilty. The case is being heard at the Magistrates' Court by magistrate Paul Coppini. The prosecution is being led by inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri.