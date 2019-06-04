Racially-motivated migrant murder is 'a blot on Malta's conscience' - President

President George Vella speaking at the offices of the Emigrants' Commission in Valletta.

The recent random killing of a migrant at Ħal Far was a blot on Malta's conscience, President George Vella said on Tuesday.

Ivorian national Lassana Cisse was killed on April 6 in a drive-by shooting in Triq il-Ġebel in an incident that sent shockwaves across the migrant community.

Two other migrants - a 27-year-old from Guinea and a 28-year-old from Gambia - were injured in the attack.

Two soldiers have been accused of committing the murder. Prosecutors allege that the two shot at the men purely because of their ethnicity.

Dr Vella referred to the racially-motivated murder when he met officials of the Church-run Emigrants' Commission, which is heavily involved in the welfare of migrants.

He visited the commission's offices in Valletta and the premises of the Good Shepherd sisters, who offer a shelter for migrants in Balzan.

The President was greeted by Mgr Philip Calleja, who set up the commission, and Mgr Alfred Vella, director, and was able to chat with a number of migrants and volunteers who help them.

Dr Vella spoke on the migration issue, underlining Malta's efforts to bring about burden sharing within the European Union.

Mgr Vella said the Emigrants' Commission provides 400 beds in 14 locations to migrants.