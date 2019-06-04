Qatar Airways starts daily service to Malta

Qatar Airways operated its inaugural flight to Malta on Tuesday, with its aircraft receiving a traditional water cannon salute.

The flight from Doha marked the launch of a daily operation for summer. It will fly four times weekly to Malta in the winter.

“We are delighted to welcome this flag carrier to our airline family and to grow our route network further with the addition of Doha. The convenient flight schedule which will be operated by Qatar Airways throughout the year, will certainly strengthen our connections to the rest of the world,” Malta

Airport CEO Alan Borg said.

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said that the new route complements

government’s vision for tourism as it will provide better market diversification and increased connectivity for Malta.

Qatar Airways flies to over 160 destinations, of which more than 80 are in Asia and the Pacific, the Americas, and Africa.



