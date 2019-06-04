PN joins wave of criticism over 'useless' LGBTIQ welcome badge

The Nationalist Party has joined a wave of social media criticism of a badge for businesses, announced on Monday, aimed at reassuring members of the LGBTIQ community that they are welcome.

Equality Minister Helena Dalli launched the new initiative called #AllWelcome or #IlkollMerħba in Maltese, saying it would reflect existing equality laws and ensure they were enforced.

But many commented on social media that the badge is not needed since there is no discrimination.

Shadow Minister Claudette Buttgiieg on Tuesday said the badge made Malta look like a country where intolerance was dominant.

"No one can understand why businesses need to display this badge to show that they are ready to welcome anyone, especially the LGBTIQ, when this is a principle established in the Constitution which should be respected by everyone. It would appear that the minister is trying to create an issue where there is none," she said.

Ms Buttigieg recalled that in terms of a 2013 constitutional amendment moved by the PN government, everyone was entitled to fundamental rights and freedoms whatever his race, origin, orientation, colour, political views or gender.

This sticker was an insult to LGBTIQ people because it went against the principle of equality based on diversity, and actually labelled these persons, she said.