 Owner foils attempted burglary
Advert
Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 16:48 by Edwina Brincat

Owner foils attempted burglary

Thief taken to court within 24 hours

A thief whose attempt to burgle a house was foiled by the owner, was handed a seven-year suspended sentence on Tuesday after pleading guilty in court.

Aleksandar Gochev, a 31-year old Macedonian, broke into a St Paul’s Bay apartment on Monday morning but was caught red-handed by the owner.

The intruder was arrested and taken to court within 24 hours.

He pleaded guilty to attempted theft and voluntary damage to third party property.

The court was informed that the accused was willing to make good the damages caused to the owner’s flat, totalling some €200.

When making submissions on punishment, prosecuting Inspector Godwin Scerri told the court that the accused had collaborated with the police and the prosecution was thus not insisting upon an effective jail term.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella, in view of the early guilty plea, collaboration and willingness to pay for the damage, condemned the accused to a seven-year jail term suspended for one year.

Lawyer Josette Sultana was defence counsel.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Jean Pierre Debono will not become MP; Delia denies claims of...

  2. PN's professionals join MŻPN calls for party to sort out...

  3. ‘It is a very sad situation’ – PN MPs stop short of calling...

  4. ‘My son could still be alive’ - mother of French student

  5. 'Circus-like' additions to Fortizza should be removed: watchdog

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-06-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed