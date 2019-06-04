Owner foils attempted burglary

A thief whose attempt to burgle a house was foiled by the owner, was handed a seven-year suspended sentence on Tuesday after pleading guilty in court.

Aleksandar Gochev, a 31-year old Macedonian, broke into a St Paul’s Bay apartment on Monday morning but was caught red-handed by the owner.

The intruder was arrested and taken to court within 24 hours.

He pleaded guilty to attempted theft and voluntary damage to third party property.

The court was informed that the accused was willing to make good the damages caused to the owner’s flat, totalling some €200.

When making submissions on punishment, prosecuting Inspector Godwin Scerri told the court that the accused had collaborated with the police and the prosecution was thus not insisting upon an effective jail term.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella, in view of the early guilty plea, collaboration and willingness to pay for the damage, condemned the accused to a seven-year jail term suspended for one year.

Lawyer Josette Sultana was defence counsel.