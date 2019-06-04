Education Minister "worried" about exams directive

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo on Tuesday morning appealed to the teachers' union to drop directives under which no Maltese and Maths exams for secondary students will be held.

Addressing a press conference, a "worried" Mr Bartolo said that he hoped the two sides will come to an agreement for the sake of "the common good".

"My appeal, for the common good, is for the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) to reconsider its position because the number of teachers with such a load is a bit disproportionate," Mr Bartolo insisted.

The union has ordered teachers and heads of department of the two core subjects to refrain from providing or correcting exam papers, saying members were over-worked, often assigned 25 lessons per week or more.

On this the minister insisted that this is not the case across the board and only in exceptional cases were teachers being assigned that many lessons. According to Mr Bartolo only 3.5 per cent of Maltese teachers were assigned such a teaching load, while one in four Maths teachers had that many lessons.

Asked by the Times of Malta whether the government had a back up plan in case the union did not change its position and in light of the fact that the exam period was no only days away, the minister insisted the focus at the moment would be to "resolve the issue".

Mr Bartolo would not comment on whether the government was considering providing students with exam papers put together by the Education Department, as was the case in February during the half-yearly exams. He admitted, however, that he was not happy with what had happened in February and the papers provided to the students.

According to parents who spoke to the Times of Malta last month, they were not being provided with much information, only finding out about the situation at the last minute when they were helping their children with revision.

Meanwhile, also speaking at the press conference, Permanent Secretary Frank Fabri insisted that the department was putting in a lot of effort to address the issues flagged by the union. In fact, in recent weeks, the department has been busy engaging new teachers, with 14 for Maltese and six for Maths already brought in, he said.

"In light of the fact that we have done all we can to bring in teachers and even accepted the union's proposals and that only 3.5 per cent have such a load, we continue to stand by our position and we insist that it is only fair that children get to sit for their exams," Dr Fabri insisted.