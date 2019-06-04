The other weekend my family had a taste of the true losers of this country: the law-abiding man in the street who is suffering from a high dose of disrespect and inconsideration.

My family was at the receiving end of the current state of mind of gross impunity when my brother was the victim of a hit and run act by a coward who feels comfortable and able to harm others and get away with it. Thanks to that, my family is now facing a long period of inconvenience not to mention career setback.

I say act not accident because this was everything but an accident.

This resulted from a now common gross misconduct at the wheel and when it went wrong an innocent bystander bore the brunt. Will the police, unlike what happened in my case, live up to their responsibility and find and punish the wrongdoer or will they join forces with him against the interest of the citizen?

Have the police taken immediate action to try and garner evidence while is was fresh or let it age and then claim lack of it?