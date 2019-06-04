Rational and sensible

I refer to Frank Salt’s article “Religious or not…” (May 1), which was interesting reading indeed and could be the typical blueprint of what an ordinary man-in-the-street Christian would think and believe in about the creation of the universe and all that is in it.

In the second paragraph, he wrote that some believe we were created by God and the other half believe we just happened by chance. This latter theory is absurd because nothing can become spontaneously something unless there is a creator.

The likelihood of the formation of life from inanimate matter is one to number 50,000 naughts after it and if the beginning of life were not random, it must therefore have been the product of powerful intelligence (Fred Hoyle).

Life can only come from prior life. The probability of life forming from non-life has been likened to the probability of a tornado going through a junkyard and spontaneously assembling a jumbo jet airliner or luxury cruiser.

To prove that God does not exist, it is necessary that what we call ‘science’ discovered a primary element which is without cause, which exists intrinsically by itself, whose presence means the rest and every question and this is exactly the element we call “God” (Andrè Frossard).

To prove that God exists is much more plausible and within reach and complementary to our faith, which is so important and indispensable to believers. The philosophers of old would reach God through rive proofs, which is more sensible to believe if a certain sequence of argument is followed. The end result would be that an intelligent and wise God created living beings and the universe rather than these things being sprung out of nothing or through a spontaneous coincidence.