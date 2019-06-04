Green fingers

I was removing beans and peas from their pods and I admit I never appreciated farmers as much as I did this time.

Photo: Facebook

Through the Facebook page Dilettanti tal-agri­koltura, siġar u pjanti (Agriculture, trees and plants enthusiasts), I started understanding better the work and challenges of farmers, together with their satisfaction as they reap the fruit of their work.

I smiled when I thought about every single broomrape that was removed. (I learnt that broomrapes are parasitic plants that draw nourishment from the roots of other plants). If I were a police sergeant, I would find the fingerprint of the farmer on every pod.

I would like to say thank you to farmers whose work is underappreciated.