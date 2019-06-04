Watch: Top 10 goals of the Champions League selected

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal against Manchester United was voted as the best in the 2018-19 Champions League.

The UEFA Technical Observers have named their top ten goals in this season's UEFA Champions League.

1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus v Manchester United) – group stage matchday four, 07/11/2018

Technical Observers say: An accurate long pass and a brilliantly controlled volley.

2 Lionel Messi (Barcelona v Liverpool) – semi-final first leg, 01/05/2019

Technical Observers say: A powerful and precise free-kick.

3 Sadio Mané (Bayern v Liverpool) – round of 16 second leg, 13/03/2019

Technical Observers say: A precise long pass behind the full-back followed by skilful control, turn and shot.

4 Ivan Rakitić (Tottenham v Barcelona) – group stage matchday two, 03/10/2018

Technical Observers say: A suberb volley with an extremely high degree of difficulty.

5 Leroy Sané (Manchester City v Hoffenheim) – group stage matchday six, 12/12/2018

Technical Observers say: Powerfully struck swerving free-kick.

6 Kylian Mbappé (Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain) – round of 16 first leg, 12/02/2019

Technical Observers say: A swift team transition finished by an excellent low cross pass to Mbappé whose acceleration and finish were high quality.

7 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk) – group stage matchday four, 07/11/2018

Technical Observers say: A brilliant individual goal, twisting and turning away from a group of players and opening up to curl into the far corner.

8 Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona v Tottenham) – group stage matchday six, 11/12/2018

Technical Observers say: An excellent individual counter combining high speed and a calm finish.

9 Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona v Manchester United) – quarter-final second leg, 16/04/2019

Technical Observers say: A powerfully struck shot into the far corner.

10 Luis Suárez (Barcelona v Liverpool) – semi-final first leg, 01/05/2019

Technical Observers say: Clever centre forward movement and a deft sliding finish to Jordi Alba’s low cross.

UEFA Technical Observers in Madrid

Thomas Schaaf (Germany), Peter Rudbæk (Denmark), David Moyes (Scotland), Raúl González (Spain), Packie Bonner (Republic of Ireland), Michael O'Neill (Northern Ireland), Gareth Southgate (England), Roberto Martínez (Spain), Ginés Meléndez (Spain)