UEFA delays introduction of new laws until June 25

France's midfielder Paul Pogba (left) and France's forward Antoine Griezmann attend a training session in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines.

New rules concerning penalty-taking, free-kicks and accidental handballs will not be used for this week's Nations League finals in Portugal, UEFA said on Tuesday.

Football's lawmakers (IFAB) approved several rules changes in March that came into effect at the start of this month, but they will not be applied to UEFA competitions until June 25.

The next two rounds of Euro 2020 qualifying -- to be played between June 7 and 11 and during which Malta will face Sweden and Romania -- are also exempt from the new regulations, which include the biggest change to the handball law for decades.

Previously, a handball needed to be a "deliberate act", but from next season accidental handballs will also be illegal in certain circumstances.

Goalkeepers need only keep one foot on the goal-line at penalties instead of the previous rule of having both feet on the line.

Attacking players will also have to keep at least one metre away from defensive walls during free-kicks.

The IFAB meeting also saw changes approved to the laws related to a player being substituted having to leave the field of play at the nearest boundary line, yellow and red cards for misconduct by team officials and the ball not having to leave the penalty area at goal-kicks and defending team free-kicks in the penalty area.