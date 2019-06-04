EURO 2020: Sweden vs Malta betting preview

Malta will travel to Sweden for their first away commitment in the EURO 2020 Qualifiers on June 7, before hosting Romania at the National Stadium three days later.

Sweden currently sit second in Group F after picking up four points from their opening two qualifiers and will be expecting to add to that tally at home to Malta on Friday.

Malta have three points after the first two Group F qualifiers following a 2-1 home victory over the Faroe Islands and a 2-0 defeat to Group F favourites Spain in March, where the Maltese showed defensive strength.

The head-to-head record and performances of Sweden and Malta since the latter stages of 2018, suggests that Sweden will come out victorious with under 2.5 goals scored. The result in three of Sweden’s last six and three of Malta’s last five matches resulted in less than 2.5 goals, and odds that we will see a repeat score are at odds of 1.3.

Sweden have won their last six games and Malta have lost three of their last six, without scoring in the last seven of their matches against Sweden. The last match between the two countries ended 1-0 and both teams have been involved in a number of matches that have ended with under 2.5 goals being scored since October last year.

Sweden’s main goal threat, Marcus Berg, has netted 19 goals in his 69 appearances for his country. However, it could be said that at the age of 32 and playing for Al-Ain, the striker has passes his best.

Victor Lindelöf will not be featuring for Sweden, which makes room for teenager striker Isak who impressed on-loan at Willem II from Dortmund in the second half of the season.

Malta striker and captain Michael Mifsud is now 38 and has scored 41 times for the visitors in 138 appearances, but the hosts shouldn’t have to worry about the veteran too much if they dominate the possession as expected.

Clayton Failla was unavailable for selection for Malta, but Luke Montebello, Dunstan Vella, and Tristan Caruana will get the chance to add to their one-cap this week.

