What happened on... June 4

25 years ago - The Times



Saturday, June 4, 1994

80% of expenditure by low-income earners unaffected

Over 80 per cent of expenditure by low-income wage earners and pensioners will be unaffected by VAT when it is introduced in January, a government report shows.

The report, on the social effect of VAT, even points to a slight drop in prices and in the amount of tax paid on consumption by the lower income groups.

But launching the report in Floriana yesterday, Finance Minister John Dalli said he preferred to read these figures as meaning that the effect of VAT would be neutral.

PA turns down application for 25-room hotel project

The Planning Authority yesterday unanimously turned down a request for the development of a 25-room, four-star hotel to replace the dilapidated Riviera Martinique Hotel at Għajn Tuffieħa.

The proposal by the developers included the demolition of the existing building, the construction of the new hotel and the development of the existing beach facilities nearer to the beach.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Wednesday, June 4, 1969

5,000 expected for migrants’ convention

Five thousand Maltese migrants from Australia, the US, Canada and Britain will have their own special ceremony to mark Malta’s fifth anniversary of independence on the Independence Arena on August 16.

The reason for holding the ceremony a month before the official anniversary is to fit it with the migrants’ stay in Malta.

The ceremony will climax a two-week Maltese migrants’ convention to be held in Malta between August 3 and 16. The migrants will be addressed by the Prime Minister.

Chev. J. P. Vassallo, PRO of the Executive Committee of the convention, said the programme had now been completed. In all, over 29 events have been laid on for the migrants.

Youths’ trip to Germany

The German Federal Government is subsidising a three-week trip to Germany in September for youths aged 18 to 25.

The youths will be accommodated either at the European Youth Centre at Bad Niederbreisig, which is close to Bonn, Cologne, and Koblenz, or at the European Youth Centre at Oberammergau, which is near Munich and Salzburg.