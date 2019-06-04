Temples to open exclusively for Heritage Malta Passport Visa holders

On Friday, all those students who have acquired their first Heritage Malta Passport Visa are invited to attend an exclusive visit to the Neolithic Temples of Kordin III in Paola. This visa is given to the students once they collect 10 different stamps on their passport during visits to 10 Heritage Malta sites and museums. Two adults may accompany each student for this special occasion.

Kordin III Temples have outlived two other similar sites which were located nearby but were demolished in the past to make way for development.

Although the site received a direct hit by a bomb during World War II, it was preserved within a walled enclosure. Consisting of two temples, one having two chambers and the second having three apses, Kordin III has its own particular features.

One of these is the stone-paved forecourt which is the best preserved in all the Maltese islands’ megalithic temples. Another unusual find is the massive multiple quern which was discovered lying across the entrance to the left apse.

For this special event, Kordin III Temples will be open during the morning with four guided tours to choose from. The tours start at 8.15am, taking place every hour, with the last one being at 11.15am.

Heritage Malta Passport Visa holders are urged to book their tickets in advance and choose their preferred time for the tour since these are on a first-come, first-served basis. A hands-on activity is also available after each tour.

Kordin III is located just outside the Corradino Lines, between the church of St Anthony of Padua and the Mcast College in Paola.

Tickets are free of charge and can be booked from all Heritage Malta sites and museums. These tickets and the Heritage Malta Passport and Visa need to be presented on site since this event is open only to Heritage Malta Passport Visa holders.

More information is available on Heritage Malta’s website www.heritagemalta.org.