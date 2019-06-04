Philosophy talk

Jorge Giro will be discussing self and time through the perspective of Buddhism and modern neuroscience in Philosophy Sharing’s talk for the month of June tomorrow at 7pm.

He will be discussing how ancient Buddhists suggested that the self and time are just illusions – a philosophy that’s increasingly supported by scientific research.

Where do thoughts come from and how are the notions of self and time formed according to Buddhist thought and modern neuroscience?

What are the similarities and the divergences between both perspectives?

How useful are the findings of both points of view to understand the human condition?

This talk wants to constitute a critical and interrogative philosophical reflection about these fundamental topics in the frame of Buddhism and neuroscience.

Giro is of Portuguese and German nationality who has been residing in Malta for quite some time. He works as a freelancer in social marketing media activities and is involved in the website and business promotion of Lipozyt Marker UG (Germany).

His interest in the talk stems from the study and the practice of Zen Buddhism, which he has been engaging in over the past 30 years.

The talk will be held in English and take place at the Valletta Voluntary Centre, 181, Melita Street, Valletta, tomorrow between 7 and 8.30pm. Entrance is free.