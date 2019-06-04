Announcements - June 4, 2019

Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On June 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, ROSE, aged 89, widow of Ing. Joseph Azzopardi, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Raymond Mario Azzopardi and his wife Marisa and their son Kevin, her late son Franco’s children Ruth Maria, her husband Jean Paul Bajada and their son Luke, Keith Azzopardi and Sophie, her sisters-in-law Melina Mizzi and Nancy Sammut, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, June 5, at 3pm at St Andrew’s parish church, Luqa. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BUTTIGIEG. On May 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, ETHEL ROSE nèe Cuschieri, aged 83, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Anthony, her sister Imelda Borg Bartolo, her brother Alfred and his wife Mona, her sister-in-law Marthese Cuschieri, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, June 5, at 1.30pm for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Fatima House, High Street, Sliema, would be greatly appreciated. Lord grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On June 1, ELSA, née Rizzo, widow of Victor (aka Jammy), passed away peacefully at the age of 93, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Ian and his wife Clare, her grandchildren Alastair and Lisa, her brothers Noel and Tony, Rosa widow of her brother Vincent, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, tomorrow, Wednesday, June 5, at 2pm. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks go to the staff of the Holy Family Home, Naxxar, for their loving care.

FARRUGIA. On May 31, TERENCE, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Krista, his sons Adam and Sean, his father Charles, his brother Leonard and his wife Rita, his sister-in-law Patricia, his nephew Brian and niece Charleen, his parents-in-law Louise and Chris Falzon, his sister-in-law Elena and her partner Scott Dewar, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said today, Tuesday, June 4, at 2pm, at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar. Instead of flowers, donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS – LOUIS, of Gżira (June 4, 1994), on the 25th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his wife Giorgina and his dearest son Mark, brothers and sisters, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ANASTASI – JOE. In loving memory of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 30th anniversary of his death. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. His family.

BRIFFA – Major ALFRED, MBE, ED, Ost.J. In ever loving memory of a wonderful father and grandfather on the 14th anniversary of his demise. So sadly missed. Edward, Joanna, their families, and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – ANTHONY (ex-foreman, Water Works Department), today the 60th anniversary of his death at the tragedy of Ta’ Qali reservoir. Unfaded memories of his son Mario, his wife Julia, his daughter Therese, her husband Benedict and their families.

PODESTÀ. In loving memory of our dearest BABSY. After 15 long years, still much loved and missed by us all. Laura and the family. Rest in peace.

