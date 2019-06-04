Money market report for the week ending May 31

On May 27, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced its weekly main refinancing operations (MRO). The operation was conducted on May 28 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €6.13 billion, €1.21 billion higher than the bid amount of the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 0.00 per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On May 29, the ECB conducted a three-month, longer-term refinancing operation to be settled as a fixed rate tender procedure with full allotment, with the rate fixed at the average rate of the MROs over the life of the operation. The operation attracted bids of €1.40 billion from euro area eligible counterparties. The amount was allotted in full in accordance with current ECB policy.

Also on May 29, the ECB conducted a six-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $0.02 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 2.90 per cent.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value May 30, maturing on August 29, and November 28, 2019 respectively. Bids of €58 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €7.50 million, while bids of €32 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €2 million. Since €9 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €0.50 million, to stand at €329.20 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.355 per cent, a decrease of 0.1 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on May 23, representing a bid price of €100.0898 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 182-day bill auction was -0.315 per cent, also a decrease of 0.1 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on May 16, representing a bid price of €100.1595 per €100 nominal.

During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day bills maturing on September 5.