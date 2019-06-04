Freeport introduces new service to Caribbean and US

Malta Freeport Terminals is introducing a new service between the Mediterranean, the Caribbean and the US, further enhancing the strategically-located port’s connectivity with the western and southern continents.

The new service, operated by CMA-CGM and Marfret, will provide Maltese importers and exporters connections to five additional ports: Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe), Fort-de-France (Martinique), Houston (US), Veracruz (Mexico) and Puerto Moin (Costa Rica). This service will complement Malta Freeport’s present extensive network to South America covering five countries including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Uruguay.

Freeport CEO Alex Montebello said: “We are delighted to add this new service to our portfolio, which is a reflection of the confidence of transshipment industry in our port which is ideally positioned in the heart of the Mediterranean.



“We are also pleased to note that they will be making use of our upgraded reefer facilities in which we have invested considerably over the past year.”

The Freeport currently offers 1,582 reefer points at both its terminals and will be installing a further 180 reefer plugs across three new platforms enabling the Freeport to handle more perishable cargo.

In addition to this investment, Malta Freeport has undertaken a €31 million outlay in 2018, which has seen the Freeport invest in 15 Kone Rubber-Tyred Gantry Cranes (RTGs) as well as in other yard equipment including 67 new tractors and trailers.

The Freeport currently provides network links to 115 ports around the world, 59 of which are in the Mediterranean.