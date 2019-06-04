Romantic film set in Malta

The romantic story Made in Malta will be screening exclusively at the Eden Cinemas from tomorrow.

Passionate, adventurous and gloriously alive, Julian Galea’s Made in Malta illustrates how reignited love is as thrilling and blissful as it is fragile.

Set across the Mediterranean archipelago of Malta the film follows American film-maker Vincent (Greg Audino) and his former Spanish lover Annalisa (Ariadna Cabrol) over 24 hours.

Despite doubts about her true intentions, Vincent agrees to escape the pressures of the premiere and explore Malta with her before a defining business meeting later that evening.

Their chemistry is undeniable as they discover Malta and each other again. Unbeknown to Vincent, Annalisa has a secret, which once exposed, will force them to confront the rest of their lives.