Behind the closed doors of Fort St Angelo

The last photo of the last ship company of HMS St Angelo, taken in March 1979.

A group of former Maltese and British servicemen who were stationed at Fort St Angelo have recently decided to share their experiences and donate personal artefacts after visiting a temporary exhibition currently on display at the fort in Vittoriosa.

A collection of Royal Naval training certificates

Behind Closed Doors: Fort St Angelo and the Royal Navy 1906-1979, which opened in late March, unfolds around the history and use of this military building and the architectural modifications which were required to address the necessities of the time.

However, its core focus is on the personal memories of those who worked at the fort during its occupation by the Royal Navy.

At the time, this military site, then known as HMS St Angelo, was strictly prohibited to civilians (except for September 7 and 8). Maltese and British servicemen had clearly defined spaces, depending on their work and rank. Only a few individuals were given access to all the areas of the fort.

The exhibition features filmed interviews with servicemen, photos and other memorabilia, which have led to strong feelings of nostalgia, joy, remembrance and also elicited a sense of pride among visitors.

Able seaman summer uniform (‘sixes’)

In fact, since its launch, various individuals have approached Heritage Malta to tell their stories and donate memorabilia so that a part of their life could be shared, remembered and safeguarded in the national collection.

Among them was Alfred Stubbings, who has donated two books which were once at the library of HMS St Angelo. One of them was even utilised at HMS Phoenicia (Fort Manoel) and was transferred to St Angelo following HMS Phoenicia’s decommissioning in 1964.

Elaine Zerafa, a former Wren serving in the sick bay of HMS St Angelo, has donated items relating to her naval uniform: a WRNS badge and a cleaning brush.

An interesting set of four uniforms was donated by Angelo Gilford, who served as an able seaman at HMS St Angelo between 1971 and 1975.

His donations include two sets of the ‘Sixes’ summer uniform (a first for Fort St Angelo’s collection), a complete winter uniform and a ‘Number 8s’ working shirt.

A substantial donation was made by the Spiteri family, relatives of the late Chief Petty Officer Cook George Vassallo, who served at HMS St Angelo between 1953 and 1972. The donation consists of his naval record papers and certificates, a cap badge and a sewing kit.

Angelo Gilford, who served as an able seaman at HMS St Angelo between 1971 and 1975, has donated a number of uniforms to Heritage Malta.

Petty officer cap badge

Mr Vassallo was a renowned pastry cook, even winning a catering competition with a huge cake in the shape of Fort St Angelo in 1961. His son-in-law, John Debono, who himself served in the Royal Navy, donated his personal naval luggage.

Ludovigo Balzan, former leading seaman (and cinema projectionist) at HMS St Angelo between 1965 and 1979, donated items relating to uniforms: a ‘Number 8s’ working shirt and three uniform insignias.

His donation also included seven original schedule papers listing the boat ferry services between the Royal Navy establishments and vessels in the Grand Harbour, as operated by HMS St Angelo.

On June 21, at 6.30pm, Heritage Malta will be organising an evening with the veterans who worked at HMS St Angelo, where they will be sharing their memories with the public.

This event, titled Memory Box, is also an opportunity for former colleagues to meet each other after so many years.

At the end of this activity, the agency will be filming short interviews with all the Maltese and British ex-servicemen who would like to document their particular life story at this fort.

Heritage Malta officials will also be present to receive any donations of related memorabilia.

Those who would like to be interviewed and filmed on this day are invited to contact principal curator Matthew Balzan on matthew.balzan@gov.mt.

The exhibition runs until September 8.

Long service and good conduct medal