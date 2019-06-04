Aboriginal choir’s journey

In the obscure churches of remote central Australia, a hidden musical legacy of ancient Aboriginal languages, sacred poetry and baroque music is being preserved by four generations of song women who make up the Central Australian Aboriginal Women’s Choir.

Against all odds and with the help of their charismatic conductor, the choir embarks on a historic tour of Germany to take back the hymns that were given to their great grandparents by German missionaries, now sung in their own Aboriginal languages. Together they share their music and stories of cultural survival, identity and cross-cultural collaboration.

The screening of The Song Keepers tonight at 7pm is being organised by the Australian High Commission in relation to the exhibition Yiwarra Kuju: The Canning Stock Route as part of the Spazju Kreattiv Programme 2018/2019.

Patrons are encouraged to book their free tickets today prior the event so as to avoid disappointment. For more information, call 2122 3200.