Watch: 'My team is supporting me, but...' - Delia

Adrian Delia will discuss the internal strife within the Nationalist Party in an interview on #TimesTalk.

Dr Delia is battling resignations and public slurs by members of his own party following a political battering at the European and local council elections.

The PN leader was questioned over his reluctance to put his leadership to the text and whether he could survive the onslaught to lead the party to the 2022 general election.

