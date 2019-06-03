Two suspected thieves in court after rooftop chase

Two suspected thieves who were arrested on Saturday after a chase on rooftops in Fgura, were arraigned on Monday and denied bail.

Valdas Martinaitus, a 28-year old Lithuanian and Kakhaber Lomtadze, 41, from Georgia, both unemployed, were arrested by the police after residents noted their suspicious movements on rooftops and filmed them.

Valdas Martinaitus was also noted and photographed in Pembroke.

They fled when police arrived, with one of them suffering fractures when he jumped from a height in a desperate bid to escape arrest.

The man was wheeled into the courtroom, barefoot in a wheelchair and wearing tattered clothes while his alleged small-statured companion walked in with his feet in forensic slippers.

The two pleaded not guilty to participating in criminal activity and money laundering, as well as to last Saturday’s attempted theft which had led to their arrest.

The younger of the pair was separately charged with three other instances of attempted theft in May at Pembroke and Birkirkara, as well as three thefts at Pembroke and Birzebbugia, the earliest dating back to February.

These thefts involved cash and jewellery.

The two were remanded in custody. No bail was requested.

Inspectors Saviour Baldacchino, Shawn Pawney and Paul Camilleri prosecuted.

Lawyer Martha Mifsud was legal aid counsel.