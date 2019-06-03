Drunken man arrested after trying to get into wrong car

A drunken man tried to get into a car which was not his, ended up in a police cell after arguing with officers and resisting arrest on Sunday afternoon.

Paul Spiteri, 40 of Qrendi apparently had a drink too much when meeting friends at Pieta’ and then tried to get into somebody else's car, thinking it was his own.

The police were alerted about a stranger who was attempting to break into a car. The arrival of the officers sparked a commotion, with Mr Spiteri having allegedly violently resisted arrest, threatening a police constable, causing him slight injuries and refusing to obey legitimate orders.

Mr Siteri admitted his wrongdoing upon his arraignment on Monday, also pleading guilty to breaching the peace and being drunk in public.

Upon a request by defence lawyer Franco Debono, Magistrate Doreen Clarke, adjourned the case to next week for the hearing of evidence and submissions on punishment.

Mr Spiteri was granted bail against a personal guarantee of €2000 and an order to sign the bail book on Thursday.

Inspector Stacy Attard prosecuted.