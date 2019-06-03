Customs seize 7,000 bottles of wine on which no excise had been paid
Items were on sale in various outlets around the island
During searches in several localities, by Customs Enforcement Officials, 6,956 bottles of wine and 740 plastic bags on which excise duty had not been paid were seized by Customs.
The items were found in various outlets when officials were carrying out routine searches in Sliema, San Ġwann, Tal-Ibraġ, St Paul's Bay, Buġibba, Qawra, Mosta, Balzan, Birkirkara, Mrieħel, Qormi, Ħal Far, Marsaxlokk, Marsascala, Fgura and Senglea.
The Customs Department’s Enforcement Unit has been clamping down on the sale of illicit goods, in an effort to hamper contraband operations and collect the taxes owed, which is being charged to the end consumer.