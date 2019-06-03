Concerns over plans for Pietà apartment blocks

The streetscape of Triq ix-Xatt, in Pietà, where further construction is being proposed.

Concerns have been raised over two apartment block applications in Pietà, which objectors say will destroy one of the locality’s best preserved streetscapes and negatively impact an area dotted with historic buildings.

One application proposes the construction of a seven-storey block on Triq ix-Xatt in place of an existing three-storey townhouse. The other is for a five-floor block on a stepped alleyway off the same street.

The two applications have drawn objections from residents, heritage groups and the Pietà local council.

“If approved, these applications will see the destruction of one of Pietà’s lasting green enclaves and best-preserved streetscapes with garden dwellings dating back to the late 18th century,” Edward Said, from the Friends of Villa Frère, said.

The NGO is responsible for the upkeep and restoration of the villa’s historic gardens, which lie directly behind the proposed development.

“The destruction of this special area will not only destroy some of the historic vistas of Villa Frère but will further compromise the context of the listed St Luke’s Hospital as well as Villa Medina,” Mr Said added.

“We urge the public and the authorities to reject both applications and protect these buildings, gardens and fields,” he pleaded.

The Pietà local council said one of the applications would entail the destruction of one of a “series of stepped gardens having historic and ecological value and which can be considered as unique in the area”.

A similar five-storey development in the same stepped alleyway – Alley 3 – was rejected by the Planning Authority last year due to the impact on the historic townscape and local character of the area but is currently under appeal.

NGOs had said at the time the development would have towered over the Msida marina, ruining views towards and around the quaint, distinctive street, as well as destroying one of the last remaining ancient fields below St Luke’s Hospital.

Heritage Malta, which holds the title to Villa Frère, has also recently objected to plans for the development of the nearby Giar-dino Zamittello and called for the gardens and structures to be scheduled at Grade 1 level, with an adequate buffer zone to protect their surroundings.