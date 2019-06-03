Child Protection Act long overdue – social workers and foster carers

Children should be cared for within a safe environment. Photo: Shutterstock

Social workers and foster carers are urging the government to enact without any delay the Child Protection Act, promised since 2014.

The Maltese Association of Social Workers, which has contributed to the formulation of the proposed law that is in its final enactment stages, urged the government to conclude it before the summer recess.

This would allow the actual implementation of crucial policies and the setting up of services to commence soonest, according to the association.

It was commenting on the occasion of the international Child Protection Day, thanking all professionals, foster carers and organisations that ensured children’s care within a safe environment.

It stressed the importance that all children were given opportunities whereby they could thrive to grow into adults that positively contributed to society.

Foster care is the natural option for these babies, children and youths as it ensures the much-needed stability

Also marking Child Protection Day, the National Foster Care Association Malta called on the government to finalise the process of the new protection law.

It called for training in relation to the implementation of and repercussions ensuing from the new law in order to ensure the protection of the most vulnerable members of society.

The Child Protection Bill was tabled in Parliament by President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, then family minister. The draft law was revised by her successor, Michael Farrugia, and a new Bill was approved in 2017.

However, this law never came into force and the current ministry, headed by Michael Falzon, sent it back to the drawing board.

A new draft of the law was presented in January and this final version has been commended for finally allowing foster carers to adopt minors who have been under their custody for more than five years.

Last weekend, the National Foster Care Association Malta flagged the importance of bringing up children within a family that cared for them as this provided kids with a sense of security and stability.

“Unfortunately, in Malta there are a number of children who cannot live with their biological parents and who are still not living with an alternative family.

“Foster care is the natural option for these babies, children and youths as it ensures the much-needed stability,” it commented.

The association has urged the government to invest more in this sector and to increase the number of available foster care placements.

It also called for the strengthening of existing services and the creation of others to support carers in their commitment to look after children.