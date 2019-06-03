Return to Christianity

In a letter titled ‘Such is life’ (April 25), I had suggested to John Guillaumier to engage in daydreaming, which he obligingly did. His mirage was that ruin will befall the Roman Catholic Church some day in the future, which will, of course, be impossible to reconcile with the Master’s guarantee that He will be with the disciples till the end of the world (Matt. 28;20).

It is to be noted that, despite unprecedented relentless persecution and the cleric sex scandals, the Jesus movement has certainly enthralled whole nations and became the world’s largest religion. And, wonder of wonders, it is still growing.

Even in Europe, until lately the only continent thought of as being irreversibly secular, is certainly shifting back to Christianity now. Thomas Hardy’s book, God’s funeral, never advocated atheism or even implied that God is dead.

Rather, it described the ascent of atheism as accepted thought in the western world. It is a completely absorbing view of the Victorian despair surrounding the demythologising of God. The poorest man is not the one who has no money but the one without God.

And if it is accepted that there is a worldwide gradual return and embracing of Christianity, then the Church congregations surely enter their places of worship not for a memorial service but for thanksgiving, adoration and gratitude to Him who did so much for His people to rejoice this Easter time.