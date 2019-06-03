Censoring homosexuals

Philip Beattie’s request (‘Open and respectful interpellation directed to His Excellency, the Most Reverend Charles Jude Scicluna, Archbishop of Malta’, May 24) to censor Fr Kevin Schembri for stating that gays were created by God and that they do not need to change is uncalled for.

Beattie bases his argument on the Old Testament, the cathecism of the Catholic Church and that homosexual acts go against natural law. He disregards man’s progress for the last 3,000 years in thought, lifestyle etc., including medical progress.

The debate is whether genes make a person homosexual etc. or whether genes have no say. Mr Beattie quotes scientific findings holding that “genetic marking does not exist and that nobody is born a homosexual”. There are other scientific explanations to the contrary, including a full genome study identifying different homo/hetero genes (Sarah Knapton, The Telegraph, December 7, 2017).

Certain gay individuals indicate their tendency from a tender age.

The defence of the born homosexual (on such an assumption) does not include any who adopt this sexual lifestyle for financial, social or other gain.

Throughout the years, the Church’s teachings and its attitudes have changed (the celibacy of the clergy, the concept of purgatory, various dogmas) so long as these did not infringe on fundamental issues.

Recognition of homosexuality as part of nature – and, thus, as part of natural law – is not a fundamental issue to the Church. Accepting on scientific grounds that genes form homosexuals can be another acceptance by the Church – as other past scientific turnarounds. It would be embracing a section of humanity as Paul/Barnabas convincingly argued when accepting non-circumcised men in the Church without going to the other extreme: gay people should not flaunt same nor attempt to somehow enforce their views/lifestyle on the community.

Cremation has been settled by the Church, acceptance of homosexuals is topical, the role of women, including priesthood, is on the agenda... What about euthanasia?

Shall we open the can?