Malta FA requests postponement of MFRA AGM

The Malta Football Association has on Monday requested the Malta Football Referees Association (MFRA) to postpone its Annual General Meeting.

The Malta Football Association has on Monday requested the Malta Football Referees Association (MFRA) to postpone its Annual General Meeting, originally scheduled to take place this evening, 3rd June, 2019.

The decision was taken by the Malta FA’s Bureau, which is made up of the Association’s top officials, after the Association received a number of complaints from individual referees expressing concern over the MFRA’s decision to bar more than half of its members from voting at the AGM.

Such concerns have led to a petition, signed by 102 match officials, which has been presented to the Malta FA.

The Malta FA Bureau made the decision to postpone the AGM of the MFRA after requesting clarifications from the MFRA, which is a member association of the Malta FA.

A meeting between the two parties, held on Monday morning, proved inconclusive with the MFRA being requested to provide further documentation that could clear the matter in the interests of all parties concerned.

Considering the time constraints, the Malta FA Bureau has assumed the powers and responsibilities of the Malta FA Council in accordance with the Association’s statute.

The Malta FA hopes that the matter is resolved and that adequate representation of the refereeing sector is ensured.