Governucci is new sporting director at Ħamrun Spartans

Antonio Governucci will be working at Ħamrun Spartans next season.

Ħamrun Spartans have appointed a new sporting director following the sudden departure of Gaetano Farrugio.

In a statement, the Premier League club announced that Antonio Governucci will be taking the job for the 2019-20 season.

"Ħamrun Spartans FC, would like to welcome Mr Antonio Governucci as new Sporting Director for the Season 2019/20," the club said in a statement.

"Mr Governucci has several years of experience in the italian football as Sporting Director of Cisco Roma, Perugia, foggia, Gladiator 1912, Turris calcio ASD".

Governucci was offered the job after Gaetano Farrugio stepped down from his post after revealing a difference in opinion with club president Nunzio Antignani.

In a post on his facebook page Farrugio said: "Thanks to all the supporters of Ħamrun Spartans and to all the people of Ħamrun. But these people deserve other projects.

"I had decided to embark on a three-year plan but for various reasons it was not possible as the best players are being sold even though the same players do not want to leave the club.

"And after all they have passed through the problems are still there.

"I wish the best of luck to the new coach and the president for the new season."

Farrugio's decision to leave Ħamrun is quite a remarkable turnaround as up to last week he was still working to bolster the squad.

In fact he had engaged Manuele Blasi as the new coach and was finalising the arrival of a number of players.

The Spartans are reportedly facing financial problems and sources close to the Times of Malta said that club president is ready to sell some of the best players, including Enrico Pepe, who is being courted by Birkirkara, and Kevin Tulimieri who had been in talks with Gżira United but the deal fell through as the club and the player failed to reach an agreement on personal terms.

It will be interesting to see whether the Spartans will be able to overcome their problems and whether they will be able to field a competitive team next season.