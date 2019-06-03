What happened on... June 3

25 years ago - The Times

Friday, June 3, 1994

Government plans to wind up Mimcol

The government plans to wind up the Malta Investment Management Company Ltd (Mimcol) by next year, Economic Services Minister George Bonello du Puis said yesterday.

The company was formed seven years ago to stem losses incurred by 89 state-owned companies in the time of the former Socialist administration. The company had employed 4,000 workers.

Mimcol liquidated 36 of them, sold the government’s shareholding in 11, closed down seven and the other nine were either wound up, had their assets sold or were amalgamated.

Drug addiction on the increase

Drug addiction is on the increase, especially among young people, Mgr Victor Grech, director of Caritas (Malta) said.

He was speaking at the end of a press ‘open day’ at the three Caritas centres in Floriana, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and San Blas.

There are 116 drug abusers from 58 parishes undergoing various stages of the programme and 13 are expected to graduate later this month.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Tuesday, June 3, 1969

Burglary at Valletta club

Over £100 in cash and a quantity of cigarettes and bottles of whisky were stolen from the bar and games rooms of the Anglo-Maltese League in Merchants Street, Valletta, on Sunday-Monday night. This is the third time that the club has been burgled in less than two years.

Tourists invade Malta in six cruise liners

Six tourist liners were in Grand Harbour yesterday. In all some 3,271 tourists were ashore.

These tourists were given a floral welcome by girls representing the Malta Government Tourist Board, while a foursome in country costume played folk music. Agents had laid on interesting sightseeing tours.

On Sunday morning the Italian liner Vittore Carpaccio (S. Mifsud and Sons Ltd, local agents) arrived with 88 Italian tourists. The liner left yesterday at noon.

The other arrival on Sunday, on its second of 16 consecutive cruises to Malta, was the RHMS Queen Frederica, chartered by the Maltese company, Sovereign Cruise Ships Ltd.

The ship was in Grand Harbour for over 30 hours with over 850 tourists, mainly from Britain and Germany.