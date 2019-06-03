On the dot - June 3, 2019

No respect

Why do people still resort to dump bulky waste wherever they please when there are designated areas, such as the bring-in sites, where people can take any unwanted items at their leisure and free of charge? In Dingli, recently, an evidently irresponsible character decided to dump an old water tank right in the middle of nowhere.

Stellar service

An electricity issue was sorted out by Enemalta within a few hours of it being reported, with workers turning up and fixing the problem in no time. The person reporting the matter assumed it would take days to sort the problem out but was pleasantly surprised when it took just a single telephone call for workers to be dispatched to his home. Well done.

Contactless cards

Why is it that some cashiers still insist on taking one’s ‘contactless’ credit card instead of letting customers scan the card themselves? The card was designed purposely to avoid this, still, in many shops, customers often get stared at when they ask to do it themselves. Frequent travellers know this is the norm elsewhere. Why not in Malta?

What safety?

It seems the string of accidents taking place at construction sites have had little to no impact on workers, who continue to shun safety precautions. Their employers need to understand they carry responsibility too but, what is worse, is that it does not seem the relevant authorities are being very effective in ensuring occupational health and safety measures are in place.

In shambles

The entrance to Manoel Island is in a terrible state. Vehicles are forced to manoeuvre round massive potholes, which are especially dangerous after it rains. The summer season could serve to do some serious work there.

Bad example

If Transport Malta’s own enforcement section does not respect road signs, like double yellow lines, how can it expect the ordinary citizen to do so? It should lead by example, yet, a motorcycle belonging to Transport Malta was spotted parked on double yellow lines right outside the regulator’s offices in Paola.

If you have an item for On The Dot, send it to onthedot@timesofmalta.com. Please include all particulars, especially a contact telephone number. Items are sent under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the personal information connected to the above to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on the grounds that such a person or entity feels aggrieved by the item published.