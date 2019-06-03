Nescafé 3in1 unveils new kit for LifeCycle Challenge 2019

Nestlé marketing and corporate communications Manager Alfred Borg (left) presenting the kit to Alan Curry and the other cyclists.

Title sponsor Nescafé 3in1 on Sunday presented new cycling kit to the cyclists and back up team members of the LifeCycle Challenge.

Earlier this year, Nescafé 3in1 signed a two-year sponsorship deal with LifeCycle Challenge for 2019 and 2020 editions.

Thirty cyclists and five back-up team members have joined this year’s edition, which will be taking cyclists on a 2,000 km route from Vietnam, to Laos, and Cambodia ending at the Temples of Angkor Wat, a World Heritage Site.

This year’s Nescafé 3in1 LifeCycle Challenge marks the 21st edition of the challenge founded by Alan Curry. Every year, LifeCycle holds a gruelling cycling challenge, each time in different countries to generate the necessary funding for LifeCycle Foundation’s mission. This raises money for life saving equipment to help persons suffering from kidney failure and to raise awareness about organ transplants in Malta.

Donations to Nescafé 3in1 LifeCycle Challenge 2019 can be sent via sms: 5061 7370 = €2.33; 5061 8920 = €6.99; 5061 9229 = €11.65; or via a call to 5160 2020 = €10, 5170 2005 = €15; and 5180 2006 = €25. Bank details are Swift code VALLMTMT, IBAN number MT 18 VALL 22013000000014814521017, Bank name Bank of Valletta, Account number 14814521017.

Further information on Nescafé 3in1 LifeCycle Challenge 2019 is available on www.lifecyclefoundation.com or on Fb: https://www.facebook.com/LifeCycleChallenge/