Lecture on spirituality in architecture

Dar il-Ħanin Samaritan, the MUSEUM centre at Santa Venera, designed by Richard England.

Architect Richard England will deliver a presentation entitled ‘From the Spirit of Place to Places of the Spirit’, on Wednesday at 6.30pm at the Hotel Phoenicia, Floriana.

In his talk, Prof. England will trace the development of his work and outline his influences from his early Regionalist works to the development of an architecture of silent spaces and later to his extensive body of sacral works. A visual presentation will accompany the talk.

This is the last presentation in Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar’s Four by Four Architectural Heritage Lecture Series 2019 in which four prominent Maltese architects discuss their projects, elaborating how they interpreted a contemporary approach, introducing today’s standards of quality, style and spirituality in developments that involve precious heritage architecture across Malta.

