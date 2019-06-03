 Lecture on spirituality in architecture
Advert
Monday, June 3, 2019, 16:01

Lecture on spirituality in architecture

Dar il-Ħanin Samaritan, the MUSEUM centre at Santa Venera, designed by Richard England.

Dar il-Ħanin Samaritan, the MUSEUM centre at Santa Venera, designed by Richard England.

Architect Richard England will deliver a presentation entitled ‘From the Spirit of Place to Places of the Spirit’, on Wednesday at 6.30pm at the Hotel Phoenicia, Floriana.

In his talk, Prof. England will trace the development of his work and outline his influences from his early Regionalist works to the development of an architecture of silent spaces and later to his extensive body of sacral works. A visual presentation will accompany the talk.

This is the last presentation in Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar’s Four by Four Architectural Heritage Lecture Series 2019 in which four prominent Maltese architects discuss their projects, elaborating how they interpreted a contemporary approach, introducing today’s standards of quality, style and spirituality in developments that involve precious heritage architecture across Malta.

Prof. Richard England’s presentation ‘The Sense of Spirituality in Architecture’ will be held on Wednesday at 6.30pm at the Hotel Phoenicia, Floriana. For bookings visit https://ticketengine.faa.org.mt.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - June 2, 2019

  2. Announcements - June 3, 2019

  3. All welcome: shops and restaurants can now display an...

  4. Things to do today - June 2, 2019

  5. President’s engagements - June 2, 2019

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 03-06-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed