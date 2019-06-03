Learning more about seabirds

A Scopoli’s Shearwater (Ċiefa)

Birdlife Malta is organising an event called A Night with the Scopoli’s on Friday, June 21 from 7.30 to 10pm at Dwejra in which a small group of participants will have the opportunity to learn more about seabirds nesting in the Maltese archipelago, their habitats, the threats they face and what we can do to help them.

Gozo’s west coast, on either side of Dwejra, is home to three seabird species. Over 1,000 pairsof Scopoli’s Shearwater (Ċiefa), around 150 pairs of Yelkouan Shearwater (Garnija) and a small colony of Mediterranean Storm-petrel (Kanġu ta’ Filfla) nest in the cliffs and large sea caves in this part of the island.

The event will start a 100m walk from the road up to Dwejra Tower on uneven and unsurfaced paths. Participants will climb to the tower’s roof via its 17th century staircase which has steep and uneven stone steps. After sunset, participants will then walk along the cliffs (one kilometre each way along a rough path) to listen to the Scopoli’s Shearwaters’ calling frenzy.

Participants unable to join the latter walk will be able to stay on the tower roof after sunset, and may still be able to hear Scopoli’s Shearwaters from there. Dwejra is one of the Maltese islands’ least light-polluted areas, so apart from the sunset and the Shearwaters’ calling, participants may also be able to enjoy a star-filled sky.

The event takes place on Friday, June 21, from 7.30 to 10pm. Participation is open to all, but places are limited to 25 people. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. The event is organised by Birdlife Malta as part of its Life Arċipelagu Garnija project and is being co-hosted with Din l-Art Ħelwa, which manages Dwejra Tower. For further details and booking, visit the event page: https://birdlifemalta.org/2019/05/a-night-with-the-scopolis.