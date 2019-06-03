Announcements - June 3, 2019

Obituaries

CASSAR. On June 1, LINA, aged 94, of Sliema, passed away peacefully at Sir Paul Boffa Hospital, Floriana. Loved and remembered by her brother Victor Grech and his wife Mary, her niece Mary Grech, her niece Mona Sammut and her husband Joe, her nephew Mario, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Tuesday, June 4, at 7.30am for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On May 31, TERENCE, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Krista, his sons Adam and Sean, his father Charles, his brother Leonard and his wife Rita, his sister-in-law Patricia, his nephew Brian and niece Charleen, his parents-in-law Louise and Chris Falzon, his sister-in-law Elena and her partner Scott Dewar, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, June 4, at 2pm, at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar. Instead of flowers, donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTELLI. On Friday, May 31, FRANCIS, of Marsa, residing in Żebbuġ, widower of Teodora née Gatt, passed away peacefully to eternal life comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter and sole carer Josette and her husband David Musù, his sons Philip and his wife Marisa, and Noel, his grandchildren Christopher, Luke, Francesco and Giuseppe Musù, Rebecca, Samuel and Naomi Portelli, and his great granddaughter Julia Musù Cachia, his sister Emanuela (Lily) and his brother Aldo Portelli and his wife Lina; nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, June 3, at 2.30pm for St Philip’s parish church, Żebbuġ, where an Eucharistic Celebration will be held at 3pm, followed by inter-ment in the family grave at All Souls Cemetery, limits of Żebbuġ. No flowers by request, but donations to id-Dar Tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to the staff at Casa Antonia, Cardiac Medical Ward at Mater Dei, Hospital and Re-habilitation Ward (RW6) at Karin Grech Hospital for their exceptional care, attention and understanding.

Requiem Mass

Today, Monday, June 3, being the trigesima die since the sad loss of ANNA GANADO, Mass for her spirit’s repose in eternal peace will be celebrated at the Chapel of the Maltese Ursuline Sisters of St Angela Merici, in Sliema, at 6pm. Relatives and friends are welcome.

In Memoriam

AXISA – ARIADNE. In loving memory of our dear mother on the 10th anniversary of her passing away. Maryanne, Marguerite, John and Jay, Peter and Marica, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

CASSAR – EDGAR K. M. Treasured and unfading memories of a much loved father and grandfather on the anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his children and grandchildren, in-laws, other relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

KEENE – MANON.

A smiling face, eyes that shone

A bright light gone three years ago.

You left us, you are never forgotten.

Loved more each day. Mum, dad, Daniel, Zac and Alyce.

ZAMMIT GAUCI. With loving memories remembering dear aunty MARIA on the 37th anniversary of her meeting with the Risen lord. John, Myra, David and James.

