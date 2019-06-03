All welcome: shops and restaurants can now display an LGBTIQ-friendly logo

The new #AllWelcome logo

Businesses in the hospitality sector can now apply for a logo to reassure members of the LGBTIQ community that they are welcome.

Equality Minister Helena Dalli launched the new initiative called #AllWelcome or #IlkollMerħba in Maltese, which she said would reflect existing equality laws and ensure they were enforced.

The logo is an initiative of the government’s Human Rights Directorate.

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said this was yet another step towards LGBTIQ inclusion that the government was committed to.

Malta, he said, wanted to show the international community that it did not discriminate.

Gabi Calleja from the Human Rights Directorate told Times of Malta that the initiative was "not just a logo”.

To apply businesses would need to register through the Equality Ministry, and attend an information session.

Gabi Calleja explains how businesses can sign up for a logo. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

“We are starting with the larger operators, but we want to include everyone from the largest businesses in Malta to small village grocers and band clubs,” Ms Calleja said.

Businesses will be able to use the logo on their premises as well as on social media and websites.

The Malta Tourism Authority is also identifying businesses in the hospitality and entertainment sectors to join in the initiative.

Leslie Vella from the MTA said the logo was based on a set of principles, such as inclusion, equal rights, and dignity, which were already enshrined in law but may need sculpting into certain businesses’ cultures.