April tourism boosted by 4.2%

Total inbound visitors for April were estimated at 244,372, an increase of 4.2

per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2018.

A total of 216,636 inbound tourist trips were carried out for holiday purposes, while a further 14,833 were undertaken for business purposes.

Inbound tourists from EU member states amounted to 210,579, up by 1.8 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2018. Non-EU arrivals were, on the other hand, up by 17.6 per cent.

Most inbound tourists were aged between 25 and 44 (37.2 per cent), followed by those within the 45-64 age bracket (32.1 per cent).

Total nights spent went up by 2.6 per cent when compared to April 2018, surpassing 1.5 million nights. The largest share of guest nights (58.0 per cent) was spent in collective accommodation establishments.

Total tourist expenditure was estimated at €172.2 million, an increase of 7.7 per cent over the corresponding month in 2018.

January-April 2019

Inbound tourist trips for the first four months of 2019 amounted to 667,905, an increase of 3.1 per cent over the same period in 2018. Total nights spent by inbound tourists went up by 3.7 per cent, surpassing 4.3 million nights.

Total tourism expenditure was estimated at €444.5 million, 3.1 per cent higher than that recorded for 2018. Total expenditure per capita stood at €666, at par with the same period of 2018.