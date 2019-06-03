MSE Equity Price Index eases on light volumes

The MSE Equity Price Index opened the week slightly lower as it retreated by 0.05% to 4,817.623 points. The drop reflects the decline in RS2 which was partially offset by the increase in the share price of BOV. Trading activity was weak as only €0.09 million worth of shares changed hands.

RS2 Software plc shed 2.9% back to the €1.36 level albeit on just 1,110 shares. RS2 is due to hold its AGM on 18 June.

Conversely, Bank of Valletta plc regained the €1.34 level (+0.8%) across 45,292 shares. Shareholders as at close of trading on Thursday 6 June will receive one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Meanwhile, a single deal of 1,948 shares left the equity of International Hotel Investments plc at the €0.82 level. The hotel chain operator is due to hold its AGM on 13 June. Shareholders as at close of trading on 26 June will be entitled to receive a net dividend of €0.02 per share.

Malta International Airport plc retained the €7.50 level also on trivial volumes.

Also among the large companies, GO plc held on to the €4.48 level across 3,543 shares.

Likewise, GlobalCapital plc and Mapfre Middlesea plc traded unchanged at €0.25 and €2.22 respectively on insignificant volumes.

Malta Properties Company plc held on to its highest level since early December 2015 of €0.64 on activity totalling 16,362 shares. MPC is due to hold its AGM on 11 June.

The RF MGS Index resumed its recent upward trend as it rebounded by 0.11% to 1,122.009 points – a new high since mid-December 2017. International financial markets continued to be largely dominated by the uncertainties related to the current trade dispute between the US and China which is leading to subdued investor sentiment.

