Quotes and news - June 2, 2019

On World Day of Migrants and Refugees, which was celebrated last Monday, the theme of the Pope’s message was ‘It is not just about migrants’. The following quotes from the message explain why the Pope chose this theme.

About charity

“It is not just about migrants: it is about charity. Through works of charity, we demonstrate our faith (James 2:18). And the highest form of charity is that shown to those unable to reciprocate and perhaps even to thank us in return.”

About humanity

“It is not just about migrants: it is about our humanity. Compassion motivated that Samaritan – for the Jews, a foreigner – not to pass by. Compassion is a feeling that cannot be explained on a purely rational level. Compassion strikes the most sensitive chords of our humanity, releasing a vibrant urge to ‘be a neighbour’ to all those whom we see in difficulty.”

About inclusion

“It is not just about migrants: it is a question of seeing that no one is excluded. Today’s world is increasingly becoming more elitist and cruel towards the excluded. Developing countries continue to be drained of their best natural and human resources for the benefit of a few privileged markets.”

About putting the last first

“It is not just about migrants: it is about putting the last in first place. Jesus Christ asks us not to yield to the logic of the world, which justifies injustice to others for my own gain or that of my group. ‘Me first, and then the others!’ Instead, the true motto of the Christian is ‘The last shall be first!’

About the whole person

“It is not just about migrants: it is about the whole person, about all people. In Jesus’s words, we encounter the very heart of his mission: to see that all receive the gift of life in its fullness, according to the will of the Father. In every political activity, in every programme, in every pastoral action we must always put the person at the centre, in his or her many aspects, including the spiritual dimension.

“It is not just about migrants: it is about building the city of God and man. In our time, which can also be called the era of migration, many people fall victim to the ‘great deception’ of limitless technological and consumerist development. They undertake a journey towards a ‘paradise’ that betrays their expectations. Their presence helps to debunk the myth of a progress that benefits a few while built on the exploitation of many.”

