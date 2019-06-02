Today's front pages - June 2, 2019

The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says a defiant Adrian Delia on Saturday dismissed calls to resign saying he would shoulder political responsibility by leading the PN into the next general election. The newspaper also speaks to former PN general secretary Louis Galea who says the Nationalist Party needed to go “back to the drawing board for a refounding of the party”.

MaltaToday says that unchallenged by MPs, PN leader Adrian Delia lives to fight another day.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says the Labour Party swept their opponents aside after obtaining 47 local councils out of 68, along with a huge margin of 47,100 votes, some 5,000 more than in the MEP elections.

It-Torċa says the vote difference between the two main parties would have been of around 60,000 had the councils’ election been a general one.

Illum says that former PN leader Simon Busuttil had been going to resign in 2014.

Il-Mument says the PN’s executive committee has chosen Jean Pierre Debono to be coopted to the seat vacated by David Stellini.

Kullħadd says Nationalist MP Chris Said is planning to lead a group of Nationalist MPs in Parliament.