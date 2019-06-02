The week at a glance - June 2, 2019

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Labour celebrates

Labour Party officials and counting agents celebrate their massive victory in the European Parliament elections last Sunday.

What made the headlines

Labour’s decisive victory: The Labour Party won a resounding victory in the European Parliament election, gaining 54 per cent of the vote compared to 38 per cent for the Nationalist Party. The distance between the two parties was of 42,656 votes. The result was the worst one for the PN since 1951. The small parties as well as independent candidates failed to make any headway. Labour won four seats, a gain of one, and the Nationalist Party won two seats, a loss of one. Labour’s elected candidates were Miriam Dalli, Alfred Sant and newcomers Alex Agius Saliba and Josianne Cutaja, while the PN saw the re-election of Roberta Metsola and David Casa. At the last European election in 2014 Labour got 53 per cent of the vote and the PN got 40 per cent, while at the 2017 general election Labour got 55 per cent and the PN got 43.68 per cent. There was more bad news for the PN when the local council results were announced: Labour won by 47,000 votes and captured Valletta, St Paul’s Bay, San Ġwann, Mosta and Siġġiewi from the PN. Labour got almost 58 per cent of the local council vote compared to almost 40 per cent for the PN.

Delia defiant: Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia insisted he would not step down after the party’s poor electoral result despite calls for his resignation from within PN circles. However the Times of Malta reported that Dr Delia could face a vote of confidence and that efforts were under way to collect enough signatures for an extraordinary session of the PN general council. According to the party statute, the council can be convened if there is a written request by at least 150 members. Meanwhile former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi told the Times of Malta that Dr Delia should put his leadership to the test and prove himself to be worthy of his post.

Fayez al-Sarraj.

Libyan PM holds talks with Muscat: Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj held talks with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat over the precarious situation in his country. Speaking during a meeting at Auberge de Castille in Valletta, Mr Sarraj told Dr Muscat he wanted to clarify the situation in his country to his Maltese counterpart, the negative impact it was having on the country’s image, and the negative repercussions on the Libyan people. Dr Muscat said the fighting in Libya was of “deep concern” to Malta.

New law allows cremation: Cremation services can now be offered in Malta after the relevent law came into force on Tuesday. The new law will not only introduce a burial alternative but also allow people the flexibility to decide what to do with the ashes. Each crematorium will have a mortuary, a viewing room, adequate facilities for the extraction of implants from the body, a cremation room and a storage room for remains.

Bid to water down report by Council of Europe fails: An attempt by the government to whitewash a scathing report about the rule of law and the investigation into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination was rejected by a Council of Europe committee. The Times of Malta reported that Labour MP Manuel Mallia presented more than 40 amendments seeking to delete critical passages about the government and watering down references to the Prime Minister’s chief of staff, Keith Schembri, and Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi. The draft report, approved in committee on Wednesday, sticks to the conclusion that the rule of law in Malta is seriously undermined by the extreme weakness of its system of checks and balances and the fact that top officials, like Mr Schembri, enjoy impunity under Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s personal protection.

BOV could lose dollar transactions provider: Bank of Valletta is preparing for the possible pull-out of ING, its sole remaining provider of correspondent banking services in US dollars, an official confirmed. ING, a Dutch bank, was fined €775 million in September after admitting that criminals had been able to launder money through its accounts. Ever since, it has been on a de-risking exercise and correspondent banking relationships with small jurisdictions seen as high risk are being severed.

Studies on Sliema to Valletta footpath: A UK-based architectural firm has been commissioned to carry out a feasibility study into a pedestrian and cyclist bridge between Tigné Point, in Sliema and the gun post area in Valletta. Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said a preliminary agreement had been signed with the firm, led by architect Konrad Xuereb. He told the Times of Malta the agreement covered designs, an estimation of the costs and the technical feasibility as well as whether there would be any EU funding available to tap into.

What trended

Muscat’s EU aspirations

The story about Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s EU hopes being ‘dented’ as horse-trading began for the bloc’s top jobs led to quite a reaction online.

“Unbelievable! How can we expect Joseph Muscat to be on the radar with the Venice Commission and Greco reports? You can win as many elections as you want but justice can never be bought Dr Muscat!” said Frank.

To which Mario replied: “The Venice Commission report was not a condemnation of the current government but of the judiciary system which was never updated in 25 years of Nationalist governments. Ironically the biggest changes have been happening under Labour governments since 2013, so your statement makes no sense.”

Ernest just couldn’t comprehend the EU toying with the idea of giving Joseph Muscat a post.

“Why would any serious institution even consider giving Muscat such a position?” he asked.

Carmen had a warning for Brussels: “They had better watch out. He may be capable of forming a clique of crooks there too. Anything he touches is tainted with corruption.”

Andrew added: “Surely Muscat’s job prospects are even more dented by the assorted references to crime and corruption that crop up around people close to him? Why is no one mentioning this ginormous elephant in the room?”

Ramon summed it up this way: “Of course, Muscat can kiss his EU career aspirations goodbye. The EU only considers statesmen of the utmost integrity for such top posts.”

Change at last?

The election of an independent candidate to the Żebbuġ council, Steve Zammit Lupi, who got nearly 1,000 first count votes, was met with a positive reaction online.

“At last some change,” Carol said.

“Good luck to Steve Zammit Lupi. Now give this man his chance as an independent councillor to establish his pledged autonomy,” said P.

Noel was quick to offer a suggestion to Mr Zammit Lupi: “Bring back the bicycle lane on the stretch of road Żebbuġ-Rabat/Attard which was removed and replaced by a ‘shared’ lane but which has only served to create new dangers to cyclists and motorists alike.”

To which Vince replied: “He’s not even in office yet and you’re asking for ‘favours’ already.”

Noel wasn’t amused: “I am not asking for any favours. I am asking for a number of rights and nothing to me personally.” Looks like Żebbuġ’s new councillor is in for an interesting time.

M had advice for Mr Zammit Lupi: “Do not let the political parties intimidate you. The problem with local councils is that both major political parties ruined them with partisan politics.”

What they said

“This guy is not going to resign of his own accord. At this point in time, people who love the party have to force him out. The longer you delay, the bigger the loss of votes will be.”

Former PN candidate David Thake calling for PN leader Adrian Delia to be ousted.

“We are ready to work with you, you should be ready to work with us.”

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat sending a message to Nationalist MEPs while addressing jubilant Labour supporters after the party’s impressive victory in the European elections.

“We need to understand why the people have yet to trust us to lead and we have to also understand why a good number of people decided not to vote."

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia conceding defeat in the European elections while visiting the counting hall in Naxxar.

“I worry that the Labour Party’s arrogance will now grow.”

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola reacting to the Labour Party’s large majority in the European elections.

“When we worked together, we managed to narrow the gap predicted by the surveys and if this continues we can achieve more results in two years’ time.”

PN secretary general Clyde Puli downplaying the largest electoral defeat for the Nationalist Party since 1951, causing an uproar among many PN supporters.

“The response was beyond my expectations.”

Newly-elected independent Żebbuġ councillor Steve Zammit Lupi, an environmentalist, admitting to being “overwhelmed” by the popular support he received, which enabled him to obtain more than a quota in first-count votes.