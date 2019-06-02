More cash seized by Customs

Photo: Shutterstock

Two passengers were on Saturday found carrying more than €21,000 in undeclared cash.

Customs said the money was found during cash control checks by Customs officials from the anti-money laundering team and the enforcement section.

Both passengers were Ivorian nationals and were departing Malta to Istanbul.

Searches on one passenger resulted in the discovery of €11,760, the other was found to be carrying €10,000 in his trousers.

The former agreed to forfeit his cash in excess of €10,000 and the latter was fined €200 in line with legislation

These are the third and fourth positive cases of undeclared cash seizures by customs, bringing this week's tally to over €160,000.

More than €127,500 were discovered by customs officials on Thursday during a routine cash control exercise.