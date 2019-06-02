 More cash seized by Customs
Sunday, June 2, 2019

More cash seized by Customs

The cash was found on passengers headed to Istanbul

Two passengers were on Saturday found carrying more than €21,000 in undeclared cash.

Customs said the money was found during cash control checks by Customs officials from the anti-money laundering team and the enforcement section.

Both passengers were Ivorian nationals and were departing Malta to Istanbul.
Searches on one passenger resulted in the discovery of €11,760, the other was found to be carrying €10,000 in his trousers.

The former agreed to forfeit his cash in excess of €10,000 and the latter was fined €200 in line with legislation

These are the third and fourth positive cases of undeclared cash seizures by customs, bringing this week's tally to over €160,000.

More than €127,500 were discovered by customs officials on Thursday during a routine cash control exercise.

 

